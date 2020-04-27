1 Kelton Court 1E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage internet access lobby media room

Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.



Amazing one bedroom condo in Oakland's Piedmont's Avenue neighborhood is the perfect place to call home! Your new condo features hardwood floors, a spacious bedroom with high-end plush carpet.



Amenities galore your kitchen features a dishwasher, electric glass stove top range/oven with built-in microwave, refrigerator, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Residence also includes shared laundry facilities and one gated parking space for your convenience.



Enjoy that amazing cup of coffee or an expensive bottle of wine on your spacious balcony overlooking the cityscape!



Area: The Piedmont neighborhood neighbors both Temescal and Rockridge. Local buses provide easy access to the MacArthur Bart station. Not to be confused with Piedmont, a small city in Alameda County, Piedmont Avenue is one long pedestrian sidewalk of restaurants and eclectic shops. Choices range from family-friendly, Fentons Creamery. Indie films screen at Oakland’s longest-running cinema (1917), the Piedmont Theatre, while at the more modern Cato’s Ale House, sports screen on TVs as taps pour craft beers. Be apart of Piedmont Avenue small-town vibe!



Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E, Cable, and Internet services.



The owner provides ALL HOA (water and trash) services.



A minimum credit score of 670 required.



Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."



*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*



Pets NOT considered.



Building Move-in Fees separate from the security deposit.



This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



CAL DRE#01897998



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799436)