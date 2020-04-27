All apartments in Oakland
1 Kelton Court 1E

1 Kelton Court · (510) 726-6207
Location

1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Kelton Court 1E · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.

Amazing one bedroom condo in Oakland's Piedmont's Avenue neighborhood is the perfect place to call home! Your new condo features hardwood floors, a spacious bedroom with high-end plush carpet.

Amenities galore your kitchen features a dishwasher, electric glass stove top range/oven with built-in microwave, refrigerator, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Residence also includes shared laundry facilities and one gated parking space for your convenience.

Enjoy that amazing cup of coffee or an expensive bottle of wine on your spacious balcony overlooking the cityscape!

Area: The Piedmont neighborhood neighbors both Temescal and Rockridge. Local buses provide easy access to the MacArthur Bart station. Not to be confused with Piedmont, a small city in Alameda County, Piedmont Avenue is one long pedestrian sidewalk of restaurants and eclectic shops. Choices range from family-friendly, Fentons Creamery. Indie films screen at Oakland’s longest-running cinema (1917), the Piedmont Theatre, while at the more modern Cato’s Ale House, sports screen on TVs as taps pour craft beers. Be apart of Piedmont Avenue small-town vibe!

Utilities: The residents are responsible for PG&E, Cable, and Internet services.

The owner provides ALL HOA (water and trash) services.

A minimum credit score of 670 required.

Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."

*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*

Pets NOT considered.

Building Move-in Fees separate from the security deposit.

This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.

*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.

*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have any available units?
1 Kelton Court 1E has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Kelton Court 1E have?
Some of 1 Kelton Court 1E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Kelton Court 1E currently offering any rent specials?
1 Kelton Court 1E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Kelton Court 1E pet-friendly?
No, 1 Kelton Court 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E offer parking?
Yes, 1 Kelton Court 1E does offer parking.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Kelton Court 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have a pool?
No, 1 Kelton Court 1E does not have a pool.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Kelton Court 1E has accessible units.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Kelton Court 1E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Kelton Court 1E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Kelton Court 1E does not have units with air conditioning.
