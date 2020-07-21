All apartments in Oak Park
484 Summit Knoll Court

484 Summit Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

484 Summit Knoll Court, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom + 2.5-bath oak Park home is a very nice, clean rental. This wonderful family home has some upgrades but, best of all fantastic Oak Park schools. The home features terrific views as the homes backs to open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

