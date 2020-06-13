132 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with balcony
Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.