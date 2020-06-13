Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5744 Oak Bend Ln 406
5744 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1104 sqft
Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo - Secluded and private third-floor end unit. Two Bedroom, two bath Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo. Condo features two balconies, walk-in closets, gas stove, dishwasher, fireplace. Nice and bright with mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
undefined

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1104 sqft
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
684 Sutton Crest Trail
684 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1231 sqft
Great unit with direct access from garage. Two balconies, two master suites with bathrooms plus a powder bathroom. Light & Bright with dining area, breakfast nook and kitchen. Living room has a fireplace. Wood floors throughout, no carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling
City Guide for Oak Park, CA

Ventura Highway, in the sunshineWhere the days are longer, the nights are stronger than moonshine. You're gonna go, I know! -- From "Ventura Highway" by America

Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Park, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

