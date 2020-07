Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub green community bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Country Oaks apartments are located near the Malibu Mountains in Oak Park, CA. Country Oaks apartments are located three miles from the 101 and are convenient to grocery stores, area shopping, local hiking trails and parks. Country Oaks is also within walking distance to the Award Winning Oak Park Schools. Our newly renovated homes feature brand new finishes including white cabinetry, brand new counter tops, hard surface flooring in select homes, NEST thermostats and contemporary energy efficient lighting. Come see everything Country Oaks apartments have to offer!