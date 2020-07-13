/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5744 Oak Bend Ln 406
5744 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1104 sqft
Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo - Secluded and private third-floor end unit. Two Bedroom, two bath Oak Park Shadow Ridge Condo. Condo features two balconies, walk-in closets, gas stove, dishwasher, fireplace. Nice and bright with mountain views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1996 sqft
Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition. Rear yard boasts sparkling pool, spa, and entertainment area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5805 Oak Bend Lane
5805 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1104 sqft
This fully remodeled stunner is in the esteemed Shadow Ridge community and has it all. An interior designer was the previous owner and spared no expense.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4781 Gondola Drive
4781 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1240 sqft
Upgraded Capri Townhome end-unit in excellent location. Light and bright with custom paint, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1104 sqft
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
859 Bellagio Court
859 Bellagio Court, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2382 sqft
Located in the coveted Oak Park School District this 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, almost 2400 sq.ft. largest Hillcrest Estate model is at the end of a Cul-De-Sac with a private pool & spa.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Upper Downtown
5920 Calmfield Avenue
5920 Calmfield Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2347 sqft
Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Agoura Hills! Granite counters, hardwood floors through first floor. Recessed lighting in living room and kitchen. There is a cozy fireplace in family room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2733 sqft
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Ranch
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
29014 Saddlebrook Drive
29014 Saddlebrook Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2620 sqft
Immaculate remodeled family home in a wonderful Agoura Hills location! This beautiful and upgraded home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms one block from Willow Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Apartments under $2,200
Oak Park Apartments with BalconyOak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA