Apartment List
/
CA
/
oak park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1996 sqft
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2212 sqft
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1104 sqft
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
684 Sutton Crest Trail
684 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1231 sqft
Great unit with direct access from garage. Two balconies, two master suites with bathrooms plus a powder bathroom. Light & Bright with dining area, breakfast nook and kitchen. Living room has a fireplace. Wood floors throughout, no carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
West Simi Valley
5 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,233
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Ranch
3 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.
City Guide for Oak Park, CA

Ventura Highway, in the sunshineWhere the days are longer, the nights are stronger than moonshine. You're gonna go, I know! -- From "Ventura Highway" by America

Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Park, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Apartments under $2,000
Oak Park Apartments under $2,200Oak Park Apartments with BalconyOak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with ParkingOak Park Apartments with PoolOak Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons