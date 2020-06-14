71 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with hardwood floors
Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.