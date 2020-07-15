/
furnished apartments
18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
6103 Deerhill Road
6103 Deerhill Road, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3075 sqft
This beautiful turn key home is located in Chambord, Oak Park's newest development. Potential to lease fully furnished. Built in 2001, it is uniquely situated - there are no neighbors behind or to one side.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Quarter
28245 Laura La Plante Drive
28245 Laura La Plante Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2236 sqft
Exquisite Contemporary Newly Remodeled home - Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Price is adjusted according to your needs. Furnished; $8500, unfurnished $6500.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,739
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
6209 Nita Avenue
6209 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Warner Center Townhome in immaculate condition now available for lease.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
23684 Justice Street
23684 Justice Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,975
2690 sqft
Come and see this centrally located single-family home on a quiet residential neighborhood with easy access to freeways, parks, schools, shops, and restaurants in West Hills, California now! This furnished 2,690-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms,
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood
2442 Swanfield Court
2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
3165 sqft
Could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
3548 Gladiola
3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished at an increased monthly rate, call for more details.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3412 sqft
The Ultimate in Luxury & Hospitality! Ultra Contemporary oceanfront home on Malibu Cove Colony Drive.
1 of 36
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
6706 Capistrano Ave
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
4 Bedroom Fully Furnished House in West Hills, CA - Property Id: 304145 Beautiful freshly painted fully furnished house in West Hills, California.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5626 Valley Circle Boulevard
5626 Valley Circle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1700 sqft
Located in prestigious Woodland Hills neighborhood with sought after schools, this wonderful 3br+2ba home was just updated inside and out! It features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace, recessed lights throughout,
