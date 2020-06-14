Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with garage

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2212 sqft
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
684 Sutton Crest Trail
684 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1231 sqft
Great unit with direct access from garage. Two balconies, two master suites with bathrooms plus a powder bathroom. Light & Bright with dining area, breakfast nook and kitchen. Living room has a fireplace. Wood floors throughout, no carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South End
15 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1224 Landsburn Circle
1224 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
924 sqft
1224 Landsburn Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Westlake Village! Includes Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28152 Driver Ave
28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1429 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900 This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
undefined

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
4109 sqft
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.
City Guide for Oak Park, CA

Ventura Highway, in the sunshineWhere the days are longer, the nights are stronger than moonshine. You're gonna go, I know! -- From "Ventura Highway" by America

Oak Park is home to just shy of 14,000 residents, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. Located in the Conejo Valley in Ventura County, north of present-day Malibu, the area now occupied by Oak Park has been continually inhabited by human beings since 5,500 BCE. Eventually, this area's land came to be held by Cosmo Stevens and Marian Jordan, radio stars featured on the once-popular "Fibber McGee and Molly." As the area around Conejo Valley began to be developed in the 1960s, a sizable portion of Stevens' and Jordan's land was sold to the Metropolitan Development Corporation and the town of Oak Park was born. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Park, CA

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

