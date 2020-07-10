/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:22 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5805 Oak Bend Lane
5805 Oak Bend Lane, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1104 sqft
This fully remodeled stunner is in the esteemed Shadow Ridge community and has it all. An interior designer was the previous owner and spared no expense.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4781 Gondola Drive
4781 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1240 sqft
Upgraded Capri Townhome end-unit in excellent location. Light and bright with custom paint, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5766 Oak Bank Trail
5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1238 sqft
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
697 Sutton Crest Trail
697 Sutton Crest Trail, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1104 sqft
Amazing two-bedroom condo with mountain views. Large living/family room offers, wood/wood-like flooring, separate dining area and gas fire place. Bedrooms have wood/ wood-like flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
978 Blue Mountain Cir
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,497
2372 sqft
Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923 VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4 Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrive Thousand Oaks offers a mix of quality, tranquility, and luxury. Nestled in the foothills of Thousand Oaks, the grounds feature expansive green grass and mature trees, providing a peaceful, serene living environment.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
32 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
5 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,171
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
28558 Conejo View Drive
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
930 sqft
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Wonderful home in desirable Annandale community of Agoura Hills! This 2 bed 2 bath end unit sits in a quiet location and features new paint, a charming fireplace and 2 private patios.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Malibou Canyon Townhomes
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1390 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2-Br Townhouse in Calabasas - Property Id: 143708 For rent beautiful and spacious townhouse in Calabasas, one of California's most desirable and highly-regarded neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
2+2 THOUSAND OAKS - BRAND NEW LUXURY COMMUNITY! - Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, 77 North is a prestigious 40-unit luxury apartment community featuring sweeping mountain views with dining, shopping, and entertainment all just steps from your
