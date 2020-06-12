/
3 bedroom apartments
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
342 Oak Hills Drive
342 Oak Hills Drive, Oak Park, CA
Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1138 Sycamore Drive
1138 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Fantastic 4+2 Ready now in Simi Valley - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in nice area of Simi Valley. Eat in kitchen overlooks spacious backyard with lovely lawn and patio. Freshly Painted, and ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.
