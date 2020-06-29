906 Aleppo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

A unique Newport Beach custom built home located on an unusually large and extremely private lot in a cul de sac location. Soft contemporary architecture reveals an interior space that is flooded with natural light from large windows and multiple skylights coupled with peaked ceilings and several banks of sliding doors. 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with expansive Catalina views, large master bath with walk in shower, and walk in closet; an open concept family room and kitchen enhanced by first class appliances and a large marble topped island; dining and living rooms, and separate bonus/game room with views. Copious amounts of custom built in natural wood cabinetry. Superior upscale surfaces and finishes, evident throughout. The back yard is truly an entertainer’s dream featuring a wood burning pizza oven, outdoor fireplace, barbecue and counter space, two separate outdoor dining areas, pool and spa. Exquisitely and professionally landscaped including an organic vegetable garden and several fruit trees. Warm, welcoming and unlike anything else available. This is a one of a kind home! Very near most freeways, first class shopping and dining at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Newport's best schools and treasured nature preserve, the Back Bay, the quaint shops and cafes in Corona del Mar, and a short ride to So Cal's finest beaches.