906 Aleppo Street
906 Aleppo Street

906 Aleppo Street
Location

906 Aleppo Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
hot tub
game room
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A unique Newport Beach custom built home located on an unusually large and extremely private lot in a cul de sac location. Soft contemporary architecture reveals an interior space that is flooded with natural light from large windows and multiple skylights coupled with peaked ceilings and several banks of sliding doors. 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with expansive Catalina views, large master bath with walk in shower, and walk in closet; an open concept family room and kitchen enhanced by first class appliances and a large marble topped island; dining and living rooms, and separate bonus/game room with views. Copious amounts of custom built in natural wood cabinetry. Superior upscale surfaces and finishes, evident throughout. The back yard is truly an entertainer’s dream featuring a wood burning pizza oven, outdoor fireplace, barbecue and counter space, two separate outdoor dining areas, pool and spa. Exquisitely and professionally landscaped including an organic vegetable garden and several fruit trees. Warm, welcoming and unlike anything else available. This is a one of a kind home! Very near most freeways, first class shopping and dining at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Newport's best schools and treasured nature preserve, the Back Bay, the quaint shops and cafes in Corona del Mar, and a short ride to So Cal's finest beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Aleppo Street have any available units?
906 Aleppo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 906 Aleppo Street have?
Some of 906 Aleppo Street's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Aleppo Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 Aleppo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Aleppo Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 Aleppo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 906 Aleppo Street offer parking?
No, 906 Aleppo Street does not offer parking.
Does 906 Aleppo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Aleppo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Aleppo Street have a pool?
Yes, 906 Aleppo Street has a pool.
Does 906 Aleppo Street have accessible units?
No, 906 Aleppo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Aleppo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Aleppo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Aleppo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Aleppo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
