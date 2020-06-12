All apartments in Newport Beach
8 Sawgrass Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

8 Sawgrass Drive

8 Sawgrass Drive · (949) 795-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Sawgrass Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Located on a cul-de-sac with all the charm of a Cape Cod residence, this turnkey Balboa plan 4 features a grassy front yard and private side patio with built-bbq and fountain. Built for entertaining with formal dining and living rooms and family room, all with newer plank hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. The updated kitchen features new Wolf appliances, double ovens, and a new SubZero built-in refrigerator. The spacious Master suite includes a retreat/office. This popular floor plan features a spacious junior suite with a private staircase down to family room/kitchen, plus two additional bedrooms with upstairs hall bathroom. One Ford Road community amenities include two pools, a wading pool, playground, 27-hole putting greens, volleyball, croquet & basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, gardens, holiday events and much more! Live guard gated with roving security patrol. Come home to One Ford Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have any available units?
8 Sawgrass Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Sawgrass Drive have?
Some of 8 Sawgrass Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Sawgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Sawgrass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Sawgrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Sawgrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Sawgrass Drive does offer parking.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Sawgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8 Sawgrass Drive has a pool.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Sawgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Sawgrass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Sawgrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Sawgrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
