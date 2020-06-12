8 Sawgrass Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Located on a cul-de-sac with all the charm of a Cape Cod residence, this turnkey Balboa plan 4 features a grassy front yard and private side patio with built-bbq and fountain. Built for entertaining with formal dining and living rooms and family room, all with newer plank hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. The updated kitchen features new Wolf appliances, double ovens, and a new SubZero built-in refrigerator. The spacious Master suite includes a retreat/office. This popular floor plan features a spacious junior suite with a private staircase down to family room/kitchen, plus two additional bedrooms with upstairs hall bathroom. One Ford Road community amenities include two pools, a wading pool, playground, 27-hole putting greens, volleyball, croquet & basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, gardens, holiday events and much more! Live guard gated with roving security patrol. Come home to One Ford Road.