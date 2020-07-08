All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:41 AM

8 Lucerne

8 Lucerne · No Longer Available
Location

8 Lucerne, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
PRICE FOR JUNE,JULY, AUGUST and SEPTEMEBR is $6500
Located in Harbor Ridge in a very quiet, safe and secluded location of the Harbor Ridge guard gated community. 3 miles/8 min. to BEACH. Private amenities exclusive to residents include: tennis courts, four pool/spa facilities, a peoples Club, and a wooded nature trail. The home offers very spacious and upgraded unit with 2,000 square feet of living space. The living room with vaulted ceilings, high end designer furniture, limestone floors, shag wall to wall carpet, skylight, sunken stone fireplace area and grand piano. Newly remodeled country kitchen with Wolf range cooktop. The master bedroom features a California King-sized bed, the second bedroom includes 2 twin beds and the 3th bedroom / den features 1 twin bed. Romantic master bedroom with an in ground salt water system Jacuzzi, spa tub, steam shower, walk in closets, automated shades and home theater with indirect/special designed lighting. All located in a very private and quiet location and on a single level.
This vacation house also is complete with stereo system through the house access throughout, washer and dryer inside the home, outdoor grill and room in the garage for 2 cars. All linens, bath towels, and kitchen utensils are included during your stay with us. 3 miles to Corona del Mar beach,7 Miles to Crystal Cove Beach and just 6 miles from world-class upscale shopping at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Balboa Island, and Corona del Mar. Disneyland is about 25 minutes away and Newport Beach is situated about one hour south of Los Angeles / Hollywood and 90 minutes north of San Diego / Sea World, and the famous San Diego Zoo.
We manage this property ourselves. You wont be dealing with a management company or an answering service--youll be responsible directly with the Owners. We live about 10 minutes away, so we can respond quickly if you need anything during your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Lucerne have any available units?
8 Lucerne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Lucerne have?
Some of 8 Lucerne's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Lucerne currently offering any rent specials?
8 Lucerne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Lucerne pet-friendly?
No, 8 Lucerne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Lucerne offer parking?
Yes, 8 Lucerne offers parking.
Does 8 Lucerne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Lucerne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Lucerne have a pool?
Yes, 8 Lucerne has a pool.
Does 8 Lucerne have accessible units?
No, 8 Lucerne does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Lucerne have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Lucerne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Lucerne have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Lucerne does not have units with air conditioning.

