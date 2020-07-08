Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

PRICE FOR JUNE,JULY, AUGUST and SEPTEMEBR is $6500

Located in Harbor Ridge in a very quiet, safe and secluded location of the Harbor Ridge guard gated community. 3 miles/8 min. to BEACH. Private amenities exclusive to residents include: tennis courts, four pool/spa facilities, a peoples Club, and a wooded nature trail. The home offers very spacious and upgraded unit with 2,000 square feet of living space. The living room with vaulted ceilings, high end designer furniture, limestone floors, shag wall to wall carpet, skylight, sunken stone fireplace area and grand piano. Newly remodeled country kitchen with Wolf range cooktop. The master bedroom features a California King-sized bed, the second bedroom includes 2 twin beds and the 3th bedroom / den features 1 twin bed. Romantic master bedroom with an in ground salt water system Jacuzzi, spa tub, steam shower, walk in closets, automated shades and home theater with indirect/special designed lighting. All located in a very private and quiet location and on a single level.

This vacation house also is complete with stereo system through the house access throughout, washer and dryer inside the home, outdoor grill and room in the garage for 2 cars. All linens, bath towels, and kitchen utensils are included during your stay with us. 3 miles to Corona del Mar beach,7 Miles to Crystal Cove Beach and just 6 miles from world-class upscale shopping at Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, Balboa Island, and Corona del Mar. Disneyland is about 25 minutes away and Newport Beach is situated about one hour south of Los Angeles / Hollywood and 90 minutes north of San Diego / Sea World, and the famous San Diego Zoo.

We manage this property ourselves. You wont be dealing with a management company or an answering service--youll be responsible directly with the Owners. We live about 10 minutes away, so we can respond quickly if you need anything during your stay.