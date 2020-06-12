8 Coventry

Amenities
One of The Best Locations in The Crest at Harbor Ridge Boasting Panoramic Unobstructed Views As Far As One Can See! This Sleek Sophisticated 4 Bedroom With A Main Floor Bedroom Suite Has Just Completed A Spectacular Redesign & Remodel. Spacious, Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Modern Appointments Including Exquisite Natural Hardwood Flooring, Quartz & Dekton Slab Counters Throughout, Custom Lutron Lighting & Fixtures, Custom Stairway Railing, Upgraded Windows, Doors & HVAC System, Upgraded PEX Plumbing, Lavish Bathrooms, Large Wine Fridge, & Much More! The Chef’s Caliber Kitchen Opens To The Family Room & Features Custom Cabinetry, Thermador & Sub Z Appliances, Marble Backsplash, Breakfast Counter Bar, & Breath-Taking Views. Upstairs Unveils 2 Additional Bedrooms Plus The Elegant, Spacious Master Suite Highlighted By Captivating Views, Vaulted Ceilings, & A Spa-Like, Luxurious Bath Featuring Marble Slabs, Free Standing Tub, Expansive Shower With Views Beyond. Revel In Luxurious Indoor/Outdoor Living With A Tranquil Gated Front Courtyard Area & Interior Patio Upgraded With Floating Modern Pavers & A Spacious Rear Deck With Boundless Views. Prominently Positioned, The 24 Hour Guard Gated Harbor Ridge Community Includes 4 Pools, 3 Tennis Courts And Is Located Within Close Proximity To Coveted Beaches, World Class Shopping and Restaurants, John Wayne Airport, And Pelican Hill Resort & Golf.