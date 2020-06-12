All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 8 Coventry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
8 Coventry
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:36 AM

8 Coventry

8 Coventry · (949) 282-0088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Coventry, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One of The Best Locations in The Crest at Harbor Ridge Boasting Panoramic Unobstructed Views As Far As One Can See! This Sleek Sophisticated 4 Bedroom With A Main Floor Bedroom Suite Has Just Completed A Spectacular Redesign & Remodel. Spacious, Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Modern Appointments Including Exquisite Natural Hardwood Flooring, Quartz & Dekton Slab Counters Throughout, Custom Lutron Lighting & Fixtures, Custom Stairway Railing, Upgraded Windows, Doors & HVAC System, Upgraded PEX Plumbing, Lavish Bathrooms, Large Wine Fridge, & Much More! The Chef’s Caliber Kitchen Opens To The Family Room & Features Custom Cabinetry, Thermador & Sub Z Appliances, Marble Backsplash, Breakfast Counter Bar, & Breath-Taking Views. Upstairs Unveils 2 Additional Bedrooms Plus The Elegant, Spacious Master Suite Highlighted By Captivating Views, Vaulted Ceilings, & A Spa-Like, Luxurious Bath Featuring Marble Slabs, Free Standing Tub, Expansive Shower With Views Beyond. Revel In Luxurious Indoor/Outdoor Living With A Tranquil Gated Front Courtyard Area & Interior Patio Upgraded With Floating Modern Pavers & A Spacious Rear Deck With Boundless Views. Prominently Positioned, The 24 Hour Guard Gated Harbor Ridge Community Includes 4 Pools, 3 Tennis Courts And Is Located Within Close Proximity To Coveted Beaches, World Class Shopping and Restaurants, John Wayne Airport, And Pelican Hill Resort & Golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Coventry have any available units?
8 Coventry has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Coventry have?
Some of 8 Coventry's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Coventry currently offering any rent specials?
8 Coventry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Coventry pet-friendly?
No, 8 Coventry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Coventry offer parking?
No, 8 Coventry does not offer parking.
Does 8 Coventry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Coventry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Coventry have a pool?
Yes, 8 Coventry has a pool.
Does 8 Coventry have accessible units?
No, 8 Coventry does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Coventry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Coventry has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Coventry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Coventry has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Coventry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity