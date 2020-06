Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect unit available now for those who want to live in Newport Beach and be close to everything. Wonderfully remodeled end unit town home with wrap around flagstone patio is in a very quiet location within the Villa Corsica Villas. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths up, 1/2 bath down, 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. Unit has been upgraded very tastefully and is ready for the tenant that want to be close to just about everything OC has to offer. Easy access to the beach, freeways and shopping.