All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 73 Shearwater Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
73 Shearwater Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

73 Shearwater Place

73 Shearwater Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

73 Shearwater Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rarely available on the market, this single family residence features tile floors downstairs and wood upstairs. Plenty of sunlights provide a bright kitchen and living room. The house is newly painted inside and outside. Dual-pane windows throughout, brand new double door refrigerator and just installed epoxy garage floor with plenty of cabinets. A sunroom is added for entertaining or reading activities.

This gated community at Bayview Terrace is a tranquil neighborhood, and has various association amenities including pool, spa, hiking/biking trails, park and golfing. Bayview Terrace is steps away from Backbay and conveniently located near Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, Freeway 73 and 55. Excellent school district making it another plus to raise your family here. The rent is priced for quick move-in. It’s a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Shearwater Place have any available units?
73 Shearwater Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 73 Shearwater Place have?
Some of 73 Shearwater Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Shearwater Place currently offering any rent specials?
73 Shearwater Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Shearwater Place pet-friendly?
No, 73 Shearwater Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 73 Shearwater Place offer parking?
Yes, 73 Shearwater Place offers parking.
Does 73 Shearwater Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Shearwater Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Shearwater Place have a pool?
Yes, 73 Shearwater Place has a pool.
Does 73 Shearwater Place have accessible units?
No, 73 Shearwater Place does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Shearwater Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Shearwater Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Shearwater Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Shearwater Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College