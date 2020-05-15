73 Shearwater Place

Amenities

Rarely available on the market, this single family residence features tile floors downstairs and wood upstairs. Plenty of sunlights provide a bright kitchen and living room. The house is newly painted inside and outside. Dual-pane windows throughout, brand new double door refrigerator and just installed epoxy garage floor with plenty of cabinets. A sunroom is added for entertaining or reading activities.



This gated community at Bayview Terrace is a tranquil neighborhood, and has various association amenities including pool, spa, hiking/biking trails, park and golfing. Bayview Terrace is steps away from Backbay and conveniently located near Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, Freeway 73 and 55. Excellent school district making it another plus to raise your family here. The rent is priced for quick move-in. It’s a must see.