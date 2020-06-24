71 Sea Island Drive

Amenities

Great opportunity to lease in the highly desired Big Canyon McLain community of Newport Beach! This stylish home comes fully furnished and ready for move in. Features include upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Family room boasts large TV and fireplace for those chilly nights. Master suite has spa like bathroom with large walk in shower. Additional features of this home include desk area, extra storage space in garage, and included washer/dryer. Private patio is perfect for relaxing. HOA amenities include pool, spa and tennis court. Short drive to the beach. Property ready to rent asap. Good credit and good income required. One small pet considered. No smoking please. (Option to remove furniture if requested).