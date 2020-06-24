All apartments in Newport Beach
71 Sea Island Drive

71 Sea Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

71 Sea Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Great opportunity to lease in the highly desired Big Canyon McLain community of Newport Beach! This stylish home comes fully furnished and ready for move in. Features include upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast counter, and plenty of cabinet space. Family room boasts large TV and fireplace for those chilly nights. Master suite has spa like bathroom with large walk in shower. Additional features of this home include desk area, extra storage space in garage, and included washer/dryer. Private patio is perfect for relaxing. HOA amenities include pool, spa and tennis court. Short drive to the beach. Property ready to rent asap. Good credit and good income required. One small pet considered. No smoking please. (Option to remove furniture if requested).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
71 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 71 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 71 Sea Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
71 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Sea Island Drive is pet friendly.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 71 Sea Island Drive offers parking.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Sea Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 71 Sea Island Drive has a pool.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 71 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Sea Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Sea Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Sea Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
