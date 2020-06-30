707 Heliotrope Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous rarely available home in the heart of CDM Village. This bright and inviting single level front home comes fully furnished with utilities included. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a dedicated office. The home features a state of the art kitchen, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and lots of natural light through out. Enjoy two main living areas plus manicured front and backyard plus rooftop deck. Walking distance to dining, shops, Fashion Island and beaches. Enjoy all CDM has to offer in this stunning abode!