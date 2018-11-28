703 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking garage

A Must SEE!!Gorgeous Front Unit Tuscany Style, Located in the Heart of Corona Del Mar. Upgrades Galore, Includes New Paint, Hardwood Plank Flooring, Wide Double French Doors Which Open to an Oversized Patio, Perfect for Entertaining. Beautiful Refinished Rooftop Sun Deck with Peek Ocean, Providing the Perfect Setting to Enjoy Relaxing Sunsets and City Light Views. Open Floor Plan Includes a Dining Area, Family Room that Opens to a Private Patio. Surround Sound Speakers Throughout Including Patio. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Site Down Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances with Built in Sub Zero Refrigerator and Upgraded Custom Cabinets and a Walk In Pantry. The Master Suite with a Fireplace, Tray Ceilings, Newer Plush Carpeting with Views from the Balcony. Remodeled Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, Oversized Tub, New Separate Shower, Quartz Countertops. Two Additional Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors, Newer Carpeting. Just a short walk to Corona Del Mar Beaches, Fine Dining, Coffee Shops, Grocery Store, and Boutique Shopping. Quiet and Private Location. This Home Includes a 1 Car Garage and 1 Carport Covered Parking. Coastal Living at it's Finest, and Definitely a Must See!!