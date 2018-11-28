All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 703 Marguerite Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
703 Marguerite Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:00 PM

703 Marguerite Avenue

703 Marguerite Avenue · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

703 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
A Must SEE!!Gorgeous Front Unit Tuscany Style, Located in the Heart of Corona Del Mar. Upgrades Galore, Includes New Paint, Hardwood Plank Flooring, Wide Double French Doors Which Open to an Oversized Patio, Perfect for Entertaining. Beautiful Refinished Rooftop Sun Deck with Peek Ocean, Providing the Perfect Setting to Enjoy Relaxing Sunsets and City Light Views. Open Floor Plan Includes a Dining Area, Family Room that Opens to a Private Patio. Surround Sound Speakers Throughout Including Patio. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Site Down Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances with Built in Sub Zero Refrigerator and Upgraded Custom Cabinets and a Walk In Pantry. The Master Suite with a Fireplace, Tray Ceilings, Newer Plush Carpeting with Views from the Balcony. Remodeled Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, Oversized Tub, New Separate Shower, Quartz Countertops. Two Additional Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors, Newer Carpeting. Just a short walk to Corona Del Mar Beaches, Fine Dining, Coffee Shops, Grocery Store, and Boutique Shopping. Quiet and Private Location. This Home Includes a 1 Car Garage and 1 Carport Covered Parking. Coastal Living at it's Finest, and Definitely a Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
703 Marguerite Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 703 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
703 Marguerite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 703 Marguerite Avenue does offer parking.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 703 Marguerite Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity