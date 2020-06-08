702 Acacia Avenue

Amenities

Located in the heart of Corona del Mar village, this two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Cape Cod style home features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a newly painted interior. The lower level includes a bedroom and bathroom while the second level includes a great open floor plan with living, kitchen and dining inviting you to the spacious patio perfect for entertaining. The master suite offers a fireplace, his and her closets and spa-like master bathroom. Other features include a garage, carport, inside laundry and additional storage. Great location on the beach side of PCH and short distance to Corona del Mar shops, restaurants, and beach.