7 Vintage Drive

Welcome to this beautiful and well-appointed home inside the gates of One Ford Road. Located on a cul-de-sac and an oversized lot, this home features four bedrooms including a master retreat that has dual master baths and dual walk-in closets. There is also a main floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two additional large bedrooms upstairs that share a bathroom. The main level has high ceilings with a formal dining and living room as well as a great room with the kitchen opening up to the other main living room. This is the only home of this size and floorplan currently available in One Ford Road, so please call to set up a private showing today.