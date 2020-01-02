All apartments in Newport Beach
7 Vintage Drive
7 Vintage Drive

7 Vintage Drive
Location

7 Vintage Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful and well-appointed home inside the gates of One Ford Road. Located on a cul-de-sac and an oversized lot, this home features four bedrooms including a master retreat that has dual master baths and dual walk-in closets. There is also a main floor bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and two additional large bedrooms upstairs that share a bathroom. The main level has high ceilings with a formal dining and living room as well as a great room with the kitchen opening up to the other main living room. This is the only home of this size and floorplan currently available in One Ford Road, so please call to set up a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Vintage Drive have any available units?
7 Vintage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 7 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Vintage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Vintage Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Vintage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Vintage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
