All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 7 Via Brezza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
7 Via Brezza
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

7 Via Brezza

7 Via Brezza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Via Brezza, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Renovated home with inside and outside. Fully furnished for lease. Spectacular panoramic Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Fashion Island and Newport Harbor views form the Pelican Heights (Montecito) residence in coveted Newport Coast. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with high-end brand new appliances, granite counter tops, and large new center island. Kitchen and great room has the open floor plan all the way to the dinning room and living room which face the back yard and all of them have extraordinary city and ocean views. The new modern staircase bring you to the second level with all the new wood flooring. Home offers four car garage and an ocean view master suite with retreat, and a huge deck to enjoy the view. Renovated Master bathroom includes new floors, counter tops, tub, glass shower plus a spacious walk-in closet. The private backyard comes with a salt water pool and spa. Outdoor kitchen with all amenities, refrigerator, and BBQ. The home sits on a lot approximately 14,400 square feet which is very unique in the community; A panoramic ocean and city views home you must see in Newport Coast. Come and see 7 Via Brezza, this one is more than a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 600 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Via Brezza have any available units?
7 Via Brezza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Via Brezza have?
Some of 7 Via Brezza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Via Brezza currently offering any rent specials?
7 Via Brezza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Via Brezza pet-friendly?
No, 7 Via Brezza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Via Brezza offer parking?
Yes, 7 Via Brezza offers parking.
Does 7 Via Brezza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Via Brezza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Via Brezza have a pool?
Yes, 7 Via Brezza has a pool.
Does 7 Via Brezza have accessible units?
No, 7 Via Brezza does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Via Brezza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Via Brezza has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Via Brezza have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Via Brezza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 600 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College