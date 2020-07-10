Amenities

Renovated home with inside and outside. Fully furnished for lease. Spectacular panoramic Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Fashion Island and Newport Harbor views form the Pelican Heights (Montecito) residence in coveted Newport Coast. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with high-end brand new appliances, granite counter tops, and large new center island. Kitchen and great room has the open floor plan all the way to the dinning room and living room which face the back yard and all of them have extraordinary city and ocean views. The new modern staircase bring you to the second level with all the new wood flooring. Home offers four car garage and an ocean view master suite with retreat, and a huge deck to enjoy the view. Renovated Master bathroom includes new floors, counter tops, tub, glass shower plus a spacious walk-in closet. The private backyard comes with a salt water pool and spa. Outdoor kitchen with all amenities, refrigerator, and BBQ. The home sits on a lot approximately 14,400 square feet which is very unique in the community; A panoramic ocean and city views home you must see in Newport Coast. Come and see 7 Via Brezza, this one is more than a home.