7 Via Amanti

This gorgeous, detached loft-like condo has three levels and an open floor plan with beautiful dark, hardwood floors and carpet. Each floor has a bedroom and full bath. The middle floor greets you with a gourmet kitchen (with granite counters and stainless appliances) which opens to the living room and dining room. This level also has an enclosed patio. The third level has the master suite with a large sitting room/den attached. There is a 2 car attached garage. As a tenant, you are able to enjoy Newport Coast HOA amenities, including a junior olympic salt water pool and tennis courts. It is close to shopping, freeway access, beach and all things Newport. Excellent credit is a must.