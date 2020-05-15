All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 7 Via Amanti.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
7 Via Amanti
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

7 Via Amanti

7 Via Amanti · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Via Amanti, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Verona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous, detached loft-like condo has three levels and an open floor plan with beautiful dark, hardwood floors and carpet. Each floor has a bedroom and full bath. The middle floor greets you with a gourmet kitchen (with granite counters and stainless appliances) which opens to the living room and dining room. This level also has an enclosed patio. The third level has the master suite with a large sitting room/den attached. There is a 2 car attached garage. As a tenant, you are able to enjoy Newport Coast HOA amenities, including a junior olympic salt water pool and tennis courts. It is close to shopping, freeway access, beach and all things Newport. Excellent credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Via Amanti have any available units?
7 Via Amanti doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Via Amanti have?
Some of 7 Via Amanti's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Via Amanti currently offering any rent specials?
7 Via Amanti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Via Amanti pet-friendly?
No, 7 Via Amanti is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Via Amanti offer parking?
Yes, 7 Via Amanti offers parking.
Does 7 Via Amanti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Via Amanti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Via Amanti have a pool?
Yes, 7 Via Amanti has a pool.
Does 7 Via Amanti have accessible units?
No, 7 Via Amanti does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Via Amanti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Via Amanti has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Via Amanti have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Via Amanti does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College