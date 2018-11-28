All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

654 Harbor Island Drive

654 Harbor Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

654 Harbor Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
guest suite
This Bayfront Colonial Style home, with Caribbean influences, is located in Newport Harbor’s most protected yacht anchorage, Promontory Bay. This classic home features nicely proportioned spaces, high white washed beamed ceilings throughout, and a thoughtful floorplan designed for seamless indoor outdoor living. The first level of the home features a waterfront living room with a fireplace, a handsome formal dining room, a family room with a brass bar, hardwood floors and a fireplace, an open kitchen with granite countertops, all new appliances, an informal dining area, a downstairs bedroom or office, a full bath and a two car attached garage. The upstairs of the home features a large waterfront master suite with a sitting area and fireplace, a bayside guest room with a bath, a separate guest suite with bath, an upstairs bonus room, a craft room or bedroom. The bayside patio with 50’ of waterfrontage and is perfect for entertaining with a firepit and big seating area. The private dock that can accommodate two boats one to 60’ and the other to 51’. The home is available September 1, 2019 on a yearly basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have any available units?
654 Harbor Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 654 Harbor Island Drive have?
Some of 654 Harbor Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Harbor Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 Harbor Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Harbor Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 654 Harbor Island Drive offers parking.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have a pool?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Harbor Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Harbor Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
