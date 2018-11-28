654 Harbor Island Drive

Amenities

This Bayfront Colonial Style home, with Caribbean influences, is located in Newport Harbor’s most protected yacht anchorage, Promontory Bay. This classic home features nicely proportioned spaces, high white washed beamed ceilings throughout, and a thoughtful floorplan designed for seamless indoor outdoor living. The first level of the home features a waterfront living room with a fireplace, a handsome formal dining room, a family room with a brass bar, hardwood floors and a fireplace, an open kitchen with granite countertops, all new appliances, an informal dining area, a downstairs bedroom or office, a full bath and a two car attached garage. The upstairs of the home features a large waterfront master suite with a sitting area and fireplace, a bayside guest room with a bath, a separate guest suite with bath, an upstairs bonus room, a craft room or bedroom. The bayside patio with 50’ of waterfrontage and is perfect for entertaining with a firepit and big seating area. The private dock that can accommodate two boats one to 60’ and the other to 51’. The home is available September 1, 2019 on a yearly basis.