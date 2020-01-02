64 Sidra Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc. Enter on the middle/street level with the kitchen, dining room, formal and informal living rooms. The master bedroom with large bathroom and spacious closet is on the upper floor. The two smaller bedrooms, plus a large bonus room, patio and storage room are on the lower level. No common walls, completely detached. No smokers, no pets, please. NO lease less than One Year.