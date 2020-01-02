All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 64 Sidra Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
64 Sidra Cove
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:40 AM

64 Sidra Cove

64 Sidra Cove · (949) 422-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

64 Sidra Cove, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc. Enter on the middle/street level with the kitchen, dining room, formal and informal living rooms. The master bedroom with large bathroom and spacious closet is on the upper floor. The two smaller bedrooms, plus a large bonus room, patio and storage room are on the lower level. No common walls, completely detached. No smokers, no pets, please. NO lease less than One Year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Sidra Cove have any available units?
64 Sidra Cove has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Sidra Cove have?
Some of 64 Sidra Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Sidra Cove currently offering any rent specials?
64 Sidra Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Sidra Cove pet-friendly?
No, 64 Sidra Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 64 Sidra Cove offer parking?
Yes, 64 Sidra Cove does offer parking.
Does 64 Sidra Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Sidra Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Sidra Cove have a pool?
No, 64 Sidra Cove does not have a pool.
Does 64 Sidra Cove have accessible units?
No, 64 Sidra Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Sidra Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Sidra Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Sidra Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Sidra Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 64 Sidra Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity