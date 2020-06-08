621 Narcissus Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new soft contemporary home with 3 Bed / 3 Baths and 1 car garage plus carport. The open floor plan features a living room with a stone fireplace, dining area and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has a sleek modern design, breakfast bar/island and equipped with stainless steel appliance. Located ideally on a corner, the home offers an abundance of natural light. The living features expansive pocket sliding glass doors that open to a large front yard patio. There’s a main level bedroom or it can be used as an office. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub and walk-in closet. The third floor has a partially enclosed roof top deck with views of the village. Ideally located within walking distance to the beach, parks, shops and restaurants. Additional upgrades include electronic blinds and built in closet organizers.