Newport Beach, CA
621 Narcissus Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

621 Narcissus Avenue

621 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new soft contemporary home with 3 Bed / 3 Baths and 1 car garage plus carport. The open floor plan features a living room with a stone fireplace, dining area and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has a sleek modern design, breakfast bar/island and equipped with stainless steel appliance. Located ideally on a corner, the home offers an abundance of natural light. The living features expansive pocket sliding glass doors that open to a large front yard patio. There’s a main level bedroom or it can be used as an office. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub and walk-in closet. The third floor has a partially enclosed roof top deck with views of the village. Ideally located within walking distance to the beach, parks, shops and restaurants. Additional upgrades include electronic blinds and built in closet organizers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have any available units?
621 Narcissus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 621 Narcissus Avenue have?
Some of 621 Narcissus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Narcissus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 Narcissus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Narcissus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 Narcissus Avenue offers parking.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Narcissus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Narcissus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

