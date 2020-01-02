All apartments in Newport Beach
62 Corsica Drive

62 Corsica Drive · (949) 732-0075
Location

62 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 57 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
*** Call or Email Paul for a Private Showing 949-732-0061 or rent@pdcre.com *** SHORT TERM OK. Available May 4th. This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED condo with direct-access 2 car garage is conveniently located 2 minutes from Fashion Island and the 73 Freeway, in the quiet community of Corsica Villas. A generous open layout welcomes you off the private front patio with fireplace and space heaters. Inside, this completely remodeled home has wood cabinetry and granite countertops throughout; This unit comes fully furnished and is available for short-term rental of 31 days or more. Two spacious master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs, plus a large open loft perfect for a home office. Comes with A/C, All Utilities Paid, TV, and high speed WiFi! With the attached two car garage, featuring full sized laundry (included!) and ample cabinet storage, this home is a gorgeous opportunity that will not last! Photos looks great, but wait until you see it! Pet's considered. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Corsica Drive have any available units?
62 Corsica Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 62 Corsica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Corsica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Corsica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 62 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 62 Corsica Drive does offer parking.
Does 62 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Corsica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Corsica Drive have a pool?
No, 62 Corsica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 62 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Corsica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Corsica Drive has units with air conditioning.
