62 Corsica Drive

*** Call or Email Paul for a Private Showing 949-732-0061 or rent@pdcre.com *** SHORT TERM OK. Available May 4th. This gorgeous and spacious 2 bed 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED condo with direct-access 2 car garage is conveniently located 2 minutes from Fashion Island and the 73 Freeway, in the quiet community of Corsica Villas. A generous open layout welcomes you off the private front patio with fireplace and space heaters. Inside, this completely remodeled home has wood cabinetry and granite countertops throughout; This unit comes fully furnished and is available for short-term rental of 31 days or more. Two spacious master suites, one downstairs and one upstairs, plus a large open loft perfect for a home office. Comes with A/C, All Utilities Paid, TV, and high speed WiFi! With the attached two car garage, featuring full sized laundry (included!) and ample cabinet storage, this home is a gorgeous opportunity that will not last! Photos looks great, but wait until you see it! Pet's considered. Ready for immediate occupancy.