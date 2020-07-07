All apartments in Newport Beach
619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2

619 Poinsettia Avenue
Location

619 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
619.5 Poinsettia is a charming 2 bed/2 baths back unit that was recently beautifully renovated. The brand new kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. A sliding glass opens the family room to the large outdoor balcony and is perched above the front unit. Both bedrooms include updated ensuite bathrooms. Each bedroom includes built-in storage space and spacious walk-in closets. Direct access into the shared 4 car garage also includes separate washers and dryers. 619.5 Poinsettia is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the CDM Village has to offer including shops, restaurants, and proximity to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Poinsettia Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

