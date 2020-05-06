617 Carnation 1/2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Wonderful Home has Gorgeous Rich Hardwood Flooring. Light, Open and Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tons of Custom Cabinetry and Built-in Appliances, Spacious Formal Dining, 3 Large Bedrooms including a Large Master Suite with Jet Tub and Large Walk-in Closet. Inside Upstairs Laundry Room, Dual-Paned Windows and Panel Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Wonderful Private Balcony, and Attached 2 Car Garage. Side by Side home that has front street access and back alley access. No one infront of the house...Just a beautiful park accross the street. Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to the Beach.