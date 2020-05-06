All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 617 Carnation 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
617 Carnation 1/2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:29 PM

617 Carnation 1/2

617 Carnation Avenue · (949) 300-2215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

617 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Wonderful Home has Gorgeous Rich Hardwood Flooring. Light, Open and Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tons of Custom Cabinetry and Built-in Appliances, Spacious Formal Dining, 3 Large Bedrooms including a Large Master Suite with Jet Tub and Large Walk-in Closet. Inside Upstairs Laundry Room, Dual-Paned Windows and Panel Doors, Vaulted Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Wonderful Private Balcony, and Attached 2 Car Garage. Side by Side home that has front street access and back alley access. No one infront of the house...Just a beautiful park accross the street. Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have any available units?
617 Carnation 1/2 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 Carnation 1/2 have?
Some of 617 Carnation 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Carnation 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
617 Carnation 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Carnation 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 617 Carnation 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 617 Carnation 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Carnation 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have a pool?
No, 617 Carnation 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 617 Carnation 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Carnation 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Carnation 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Carnation 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 617 Carnation 1/2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity