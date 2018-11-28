609 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

One of the BEST QUIET LOCATIONS IN CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE! A custom home rest upon the ocean side of PCH. Close to Begonia park. QUIET SERENE & QUAINT lifestyle with an easy STROLL to town, bars, restaurants, park, fashion island, theatre, one of its kind library, and the beach. Climbing roseS covered TROLLS leads you to an enclosed private large-front courtyard with blooming spring, summer flowers welcome you to this model perfect, spacious 3 bed 2.5 baths with high vaulted ceilings that are light and bright. Hardwood flooring thru-out. State of the art kitchen with granite counters, sub-zero, gas cooking tops. Individual laundry room with modern washer and dryer. 2 guest bedrooms offer a joint bathroom with nice soaking tub plus shower. A romantic master suite fits your great king size bed A delightful walk-in closet. A Roman bath and a great glass-enclosed shower. Dual basin reflected by a large mirror. The lovely balcony just outside of master; to enjoy your quiet twosome moments with breakfast or a nightcap; to gaze or to dream! An additional upper sun deck with an ocean view! Come and live in this CDM paradise! Any length is less than 6-month rent will be 8k a month. Also on Airbnb.