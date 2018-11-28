All apartments in Newport Beach
609 Begonia Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020

609 Begonia Avenue

609 Begonia Ave · (949) 791-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Begonia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
One of the BEST QUIET LOCATIONS IN CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE! A custom home rest upon the ocean side of PCH. Close to Begonia park. QUIET SERENE & QUAINT lifestyle with an easy STROLL to town, bars, restaurants, park, fashion island, theatre, one of its kind library, and the beach. Climbing roseS covered TROLLS leads you to an enclosed private large-front courtyard with blooming spring, summer flowers welcome you to this model perfect, spacious 3 bed 2.5 baths with high vaulted ceilings that are light and bright. Hardwood flooring thru-out. State of the art kitchen with granite counters, sub-zero, gas cooking tops. Individual laundry room with modern washer and dryer. 2 guest bedrooms offer a joint bathroom with nice soaking tub plus shower. A romantic master suite fits your great king size bed A delightful walk-in closet. A Roman bath and a great glass-enclosed shower. Dual basin reflected by a large mirror. The lovely balcony just outside of master; to enjoy your quiet twosome moments with breakfast or a nightcap; to gaze or to dream! An additional upper sun deck with an ocean view! Come and live in this CDM paradise! Any length is less than 6-month rent will be 8k a month. Also on Airbnb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
609 Begonia Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 609 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 609 Begonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Begonia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Begonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Begonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
