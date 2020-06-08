608 Heliotrope Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!...Be the first to live in this Chic and Transitional Modern Farmhouse Style Front Home in the Heart of the Cdm Village just blocks to the beach! ..TREMENDOUS VALUE! LOWEST PRICED NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN CDM with a ROOF TOP DECK and OCEAN VIEWS! This BRAND NEW home is a RARE FOUR BEDROOM w/ 4 baths, including the coveted MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. Tasteful and sophisticated palate of neutral tones throughout. HIGH CEILINGS and plenty of light. There's no shortage in outdoor space! The living room boasts a sleek custom fireplace and French doors that open to an expansive front patio for indoor outdoor entertaining. Stunning European White Oak Floors throughout the main living areas. The OPEN CONCEPT State of the Art Kitchen, is a Chef's dream, complete with HIGH END Stainless Steel Thermador appliances, with a Gas Stove, and Modern Quartz counters. The master suite features a gas fireplace, and more outdoor space with a WRAP AROUND VIEW DECK, and a spacious walk in closet. The SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH has dual sinks, Quartz counters, separate shower, and soaking tub. This modern home includes an ELECTRIC CAR PLUG, tank-less hot water heater, AIR CONDITIONING, inside laundry room and attached garage and covered carport. This homes location features Ultimate WALKABILITY to restaurants, shopping and beautiful beaches, which is what the the Cdm Lifestyle is all about!...