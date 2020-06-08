All apartments in Newport Beach
608 Heliotrope Ave.
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:53 AM

608 Heliotrope Ave.

608 Heliotrope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!...Be the first to live in this Chic and Transitional Modern Farmhouse Style Front Home in the Heart of the Cdm Village just blocks to the beach! ..TREMENDOUS VALUE! LOWEST PRICED NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN CDM with a ROOF TOP DECK and OCEAN VIEWS! This BRAND NEW home is a RARE FOUR BEDROOM w/ 4 baths, including the coveted MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. Tasteful and sophisticated palate of neutral tones throughout. HIGH CEILINGS and plenty of light. There's no shortage in outdoor space! The living room boasts a sleek custom fireplace and French doors that open to an expansive front patio for indoor outdoor entertaining. Stunning European White Oak Floors throughout the main living areas. The OPEN CONCEPT State of the Art Kitchen, is a Chef's dream, complete with HIGH END Stainless Steel Thermador appliances, with a Gas Stove, and Modern Quartz counters. The master suite features a gas fireplace, and more outdoor space with a WRAP AROUND VIEW DECK, and a spacious walk in closet. The SPA-LIKE MASTER BATH has dual sinks, Quartz counters, separate shower, and soaking tub. This modern home includes an ELECTRIC CAR PLUG, tank-less hot water heater, AIR CONDITIONING, inside laundry room and attached garage and covered carport. This homes location features Ultimate WALKABILITY to restaurants, shopping and beautiful beaches, which is what the the Cdm Lifestyle is all about!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have any available units?
608 Heliotrope Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have?
Some of 608 Heliotrope Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Heliotrope Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
608 Heliotrope Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Heliotrope Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 608 Heliotrope Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 608 Heliotrope Ave. offers parking.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Heliotrope Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have a pool?
No, 608 Heliotrope Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have accessible units?
No, 608 Heliotrope Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Heliotrope Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Heliotrope Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Heliotrope Ave. has units with air conditioning.
