607 Kings Road

Panoramic ocean, Harbor views and picture-perfect sunsets are all included with the lease of this expansive three level custom home in the beautiful Newport Beach enclave of Cliff Haven surrounded by some of the best shopping, restaurants and beaches in Newport! This is the perfect home for easy living and entertaining with welcoming warm woods, soaring ceilings, the perfect chef’s kitchen where everyone will want to gather before heading down to the in-home theater room with a built-in bar, pool table and of course a matinee must popcorn machine! A large living room and dining room with decks cantilevering out to enjoy the massive view, 4 proper bedrooms a separate office with 3.5 baths complete the rest of the home. The Master Suite shares the top level with one other bedroom and the office while the other bedrooms are on the lower level. Offered fully furnished, so walk right in, sit right down, and take in the magical sunsets and your home!