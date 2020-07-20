All apartments in Newport Beach
607 Kings Road
607 Kings Road

607 Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

607 Kings Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663
furnished
patio / balcony
range
pool table
media room
Panoramic ocean, Harbor views and picture-perfect sunsets are all included with the lease of this expansive three level custom home in the beautiful Newport Beach enclave of Cliff Haven surrounded by some of the best shopping, restaurants and beaches in Newport! This is the perfect home for easy living and entertaining with welcoming warm woods, soaring ceilings, the perfect chef’s kitchen where everyone will want to gather before heading down to the in-home theater room with a built-in bar, pool table and of course a matinee must popcorn machine! A large living room and dining room with decks cantilevering out to enjoy the massive view, 4 proper bedrooms a separate office with 3.5 baths complete the rest of the home. The Master Suite shares the top level with one other bedroom and the office while the other bedrooms are on the lower level. Offered fully furnished, so walk right in, sit right down, and take in the magical sunsets and your home!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 607 Kings Road have any available units?
607 Kings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 607 Kings Road have?
Some of 607 Kings Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool table, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
607 Kings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Kings Road pet-friendly?
No, 607 Kings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 607 Kings Road offer parking?
No, 607 Kings Road does not offer parking.
Does 607 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Kings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Kings Road have a pool?
No, 607 Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 607 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 607 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Kings Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Kings Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Kings Road does not have units with air conditioning.
