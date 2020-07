Amenities

Located on the southside of PCH in the beautiful village of Corona del Mar, this spacious rear unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Recently remodeled, this home provides laminate flooring, air conditioning, and lots of natural light, opening out to an inviting balcony. A private one car garage includes hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Close to the beach, restaurants, shops, and Fashion Island, this is an ideal location.