All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 6 Premiere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
6 Premiere
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

6 Premiere

6 Premiere Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Premiere Pt, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Positioned at the end of Pelican Hills coveted Premiere point address this exquisite estate sits on a generous front row lot overlooking the renowned ocean front golf course's 7th hole from the green, down the fairway out to the endless Pacific Ocean with Catalina and sunsets resting in the backdrop. This estate offers four gracious bedroom suites with optional fifth bedroom amongst its 5694 sqft. The light tonal interiors offer bright spacious common areas adorned with fine moldings, custom lighting, premium hardware and exquisite surfaces. The exterior grounds play host to quality hardscapes, water features and fountains, grass lawns and mature landscaping offering extreme privacy, covered loggias, BBQ area, full pool bathroom and sundecks all centered around the ocean view pool and jacuzzi. 6 Premiere Point represents endless opportunities to live and create your very own coastal resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Premiere have any available units?
6 Premiere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 6 Premiere currently offering any rent specials?
6 Premiere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Premiere pet-friendly?
No, 6 Premiere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Premiere offer parking?
No, 6 Premiere does not offer parking.
Does 6 Premiere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Premiere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Premiere have a pool?
Yes, 6 Premiere has a pool.
Does 6 Premiere have accessible units?
No, 6 Premiere does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Premiere have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Premiere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Premiere have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Premiere does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College