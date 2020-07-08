Amenities

Positioned at the end of Pelican Hills coveted Premiere point address this exquisite estate sits on a generous front row lot overlooking the renowned ocean front golf course's 7th hole from the green, down the fairway out to the endless Pacific Ocean with Catalina and sunsets resting in the backdrop. This estate offers four gracious bedroom suites with optional fifth bedroom amongst its 5694 sqft. The light tonal interiors offer bright spacious common areas adorned with fine moldings, custom lighting, premium hardware and exquisite surfaces. The exterior grounds play host to quality hardscapes, water features and fountains, grass lawns and mature landscaping offering extreme privacy, covered loggias, BBQ area, full pool bathroom and sundecks all centered around the ocean view pool and jacuzzi. 6 Premiere Point represents endless opportunities to live and create your very own coastal resort.