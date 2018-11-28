All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 6 Coastal Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
6 Coastal Canyon Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

6 Coastal Canyon Drive

6 Coastal Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Coastal Canyon Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Los Trancos

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
media room
This bright and open 5 bed/4.5 bath custom residence in the guard-gated community of Coastal Canyon exposes sweeping panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the beautiful rolling hills of Orange County. The estate was recently renovated and showcases soaring ceilings, French doors, and gorgeous built-ins that create a notable elegance. The main floor reveals a sunsplashed interior and opens up to a sophisticated living space featuring a chef-inspired kitchen with a 12-foot Carrera marble style quarts island, custom cabinetry, Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Viking six-burner stove and double oven. The main level also highlights a morning room with a built-in Miele coffee center and wine bar, formal living and dining room, and a main floor bedroom en-suite. The master suite on the second level includes incredible vistas, a serene retreat with a fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, and a newly updated master bath with Walker Zanger stone and custom finishes. The private exterior grounds have tropical oasis style landscaping with 16 waterfall features, a rock pool, Jacuzzi, a firepit, al fresco dining options, and a charming sitting area to take in the sunsets. Other notable luxuries include wood and travertine flooring, a built-in speaker system in the main living room, a library/ office, media room, and a large loft area. This home is ideally located near world-class shopping, award-winning schools, and all things great about our Newport coast lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have any available units?
6 Coastal Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have?
Some of 6 Coastal Canyon Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Coastal Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Coastal Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Coastal Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Coastal Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Coastal Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College