6 Coastal Canyon Drive

This bright and open 5 bed/4.5 bath custom residence in the guard-gated community of Coastal Canyon exposes sweeping panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the beautiful rolling hills of Orange County. The estate was recently renovated and showcases soaring ceilings, French doors, and gorgeous built-ins that create a notable elegance. The main floor reveals a sunsplashed interior and opens up to a sophisticated living space featuring a chef-inspired kitchen with a 12-foot Carrera marble style quarts island, custom cabinetry, Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Viking six-burner stove and double oven. The main level also highlights a morning room with a built-in Miele coffee center and wine bar, formal living and dining room, and a main floor bedroom en-suite. The master suite on the second level includes incredible vistas, a serene retreat with a fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, and a newly updated master bath with Walker Zanger stone and custom finishes. The private exterior grounds have tropical oasis style landscaping with 16 waterfall features, a rock pool, Jacuzzi, a firepit, al fresco dining options, and a charming sitting area to take in the sunsets. Other notable luxuries include wood and travertine flooring, a built-in speaker system in the main living room, a library/ office, media room, and a large loft area. This home is ideally located near world-class shopping, award-winning schools, and all things great about our Newport coast lifestyle