Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6 Auvergne

6 Auvergne · (888) 236-1943
Location

6 Auvergne, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous interior tract townhouse in the desirable gated Summit community! This 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms features 2 master suites upstairs, both with walk-in closets, downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. California closets in each bedroom along with additional storage. 1729 SQFT of spacious living space. Oversized 2 car direct garage access with washer and dryer, sink and built in storage. Soaring cathedral ceilings and windows provide an abundance natural light. Recessed lighting and cozy double sided fireplace in living/family rooms. 5 ceiling fans throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook. Window coverings with tinted windows throughout, power blinds with remote in Livingroom. Charming patio with greenbelt outsde the door. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Access to beautiful Newport Ridge Park. Within walking distance to child's play ground, tennis courts, basket ball, walking, jogging, bike trails, supermarkets and restaurants. Minutes to Coastal Beaches, Fashion Island, Shopping and Fine Dining, freeways, Pelican Hills Golf Course, Hoag Hospital and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Auvergne have any available units?
6 Auvergne has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Auvergne have?
Some of 6 Auvergne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Auvergne currently offering any rent specials?
6 Auvergne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Auvergne pet-friendly?
No, 6 Auvergne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Auvergne offer parking?
Yes, 6 Auvergne offers parking.
Does 6 Auvergne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Auvergne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Auvergne have a pool?
No, 6 Auvergne does not have a pool.
Does 6 Auvergne have accessible units?
No, 6 Auvergne does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Auvergne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Auvergne has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Auvergne have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Auvergne does not have units with air conditioning.
