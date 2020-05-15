6 Auvergne

Amenities

Gorgeous interior tract townhouse in the desirable gated Summit community! This 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms features 2 master suites upstairs, both with walk-in closets, downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bathroom. California closets in each bedroom along with additional storage. 1729 SQFT of spacious living space. Oversized 2 car direct garage access with washer and dryer, sink and built in storage. Soaring cathedral ceilings and windows provide an abundance natural light. Recessed lighting and cozy double sided fireplace in living/family rooms. 5 ceiling fans throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook. Window coverings with tinted windows throughout, power blinds with remote in Livingroom. Charming patio with greenbelt outsde the door. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Access to beautiful Newport Ridge Park. Within walking distance to child's play ground, tennis courts, basket ball, walking, jogging, bike trails, supermarkets and restaurants. Minutes to Coastal Beaches, Fashion Island, Shopping and Fine Dining, freeways, Pelican Hills Golf Course, Hoag Hospital and John Wayne Airport.