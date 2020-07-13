All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
58 Royal Saint George Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

58 Royal Saint George Road

58 Royal Saint George Road · No Longer Available
Location

58 Royal Saint George Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
This stunning home that was completely renovated throughout is now available for lease in the exclusive and guard gated community of Big Canyon. Showcasing a soft contemporary design, this spacious home is sure to appeal to all who enter. Natural light and an open and airy floor plan makes this home ideal for those who enjoy entertaining family and friends. The main level of the home offers a stunning gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, breakfast area, and opens onto the family room and large yard. There is a dining room that enjoys views of the private courtyard. 3 bedrooms plus an office complete the main level. Upstairs you will find a spacious master retreat with views of Fashion Island and the Big Canyon golf course. The master bath was completely remodeled and the closet is any fashion enthusiasts dream! Outside the home offers a large pool, spa, patio and lush landscaping. Please call and give 24 hours for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have any available units?
58 Royal Saint George Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 58 Royal Saint George Road have?
Some of 58 Royal Saint George Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Royal Saint George Road currently offering any rent specials?
58 Royal Saint George Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Royal Saint George Road pet-friendly?
No, 58 Royal Saint George Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road offer parking?
No, 58 Royal Saint George Road does not offer parking.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Royal Saint George Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have a pool?
Yes, 58 Royal Saint George Road has a pool.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have accessible units?
No, 58 Royal Saint George Road does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Royal Saint George Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Royal Saint George Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Royal Saint George Road does not have units with air conditioning.
