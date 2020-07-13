58 Royal Saint George Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

This stunning home that was completely renovated throughout is now available for lease in the exclusive and guard gated community of Big Canyon. Showcasing a soft contemporary design, this spacious home is sure to appeal to all who enter. Natural light and an open and airy floor plan makes this home ideal for those who enjoy entertaining family and friends. The main level of the home offers a stunning gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, breakfast area, and opens onto the family room and large yard. There is a dining room that enjoys views of the private courtyard. 3 bedrooms plus an office complete the main level. Upstairs you will find a spacious master retreat with views of Fashion Island and the Big Canyon golf course. The master bath was completely remodeled and the closet is any fashion enthusiasts dream! Outside the home offers a large pool, spa, patio and lush landscaping. Please call and give 24 hours for an appointment.