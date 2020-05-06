56 Talmont

Amenities

A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with superb upgrades.

Arrive home to an elegant stairway leading up to an open floor plan, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters throughout, spacious dining room with a balcony overlooking the canyon flowing into a flawless kitchen, with travertine flooring, granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances with built in subzero refrigerator, cabinetry and oven warmer drawer. The beautiful living room offers a cozy fire place, with built in entertainment unit and a spacious balcony offering panoramic view of Shady Canyon.

This stunning Mediterranean style home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath, and a laundry room with washer and dryer along with an attached 2 gar garage. The spacious master bedroom offers an expansive spa-like en-suite bath room, oval bathtub next to private shower and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful guest bedroom offers a serene space with sliding mirrored closet doors along with plantation shutters. Walking distance to the clubhouse, pool and the spa.

Ziani homes are located in the seaside community of Newport Coast, close to Coastal Peak Park, Newport Coast Shopping Centers, Pelican Hill Resort, hiking and running trails. If view, beauty, space and ambience are important to you then this is the home you have been waiting for.



No Pets Allowed



