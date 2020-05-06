All apartments in Newport Beach
56 Talmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

56 Talmont

56 Talmont · (949) 444-3855
Location

56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 Talmont · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with superb upgrades.
Arrive home to an elegant stairway leading up to an open floor plan, hardwood flooring and plantation shutters throughout, spacious dining room with a balcony overlooking the canyon flowing into a flawless kitchen, with travertine flooring, granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances with built in subzero refrigerator, cabinetry and oven warmer drawer. The beautiful living room offers a cozy fire place, with built in entertainment unit and a spacious balcony offering panoramic view of Shady Canyon.
This stunning Mediterranean style home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath, and a laundry room with washer and dryer along with an attached 2 gar garage. The spacious master bedroom offers an expansive spa-like en-suite bath room, oval bathtub next to private shower and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful guest bedroom offers a serene space with sliding mirrored closet doors along with plantation shutters. Walking distance to the clubhouse, pool and the spa.
Ziani homes are located in the seaside community of Newport Coast, close to Coastal Peak Park, Newport Coast Shopping Centers, Pelican Hill Resort, hiking and running trails. If view, beauty, space and ambience are important to you then this is the home you have been waiting for.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Talmont have any available units?
56 Talmont has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Talmont have?
Some of 56 Talmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Talmont currently offering any rent specials?
56 Talmont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Talmont pet-friendly?
No, 56 Talmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 56 Talmont offer parking?
Yes, 56 Talmont does offer parking.
Does 56 Talmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Talmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Talmont have a pool?
Yes, 56 Talmont has a pool.
Does 56 Talmont have accessible units?
No, 56 Talmont does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Talmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Talmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Talmont have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Talmont does not have units with air conditioning.
