Newport Beach, CA
5412 Seashore Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

5412 Seashore Drive

5412 Seashore Dr · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5412 Seashore Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This home is located in the seaside community of "Echo 56". This fully furnished home is a contemporary open floor-plan that includes a great room, chefs kitchen and high ceilings. This property has ocean views from the third-floor master suite as well as direct access to the rooftop deck which has white water and Catalina Island views. You can see the Newport Beach Pier as well as the jetties down the beach. The third level offers a full-floor, sprawling master suite and spa like bathroom retreat with dual walk-in closets and built-ins. There are two additional bedrooms, including a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom, and a beautiful den/office (with direct access to the patio). The gourmet kitchen boast's stainless-steel appliances including a Wolf 6 Burner Range and Sub-Zero Refrigeration including wine refrigerator, wood floors, artisan tile work and backsplashes as well as a large walk-in pantry. There is an outdoor fully enclosed shower to wash off the beach! Close to freeways, shops, restaurants; surf, swim or play volleyball on the beach right in front of the community as well as tennis and basketball next door. Stroll to dinner or ride your bike to Lido Village or Pacific City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Seashore Drive have any available units?
5412 Seashore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5412 Seashore Drive have?
Some of 5412 Seashore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Seashore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Seashore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Seashore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive offer parking?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Seashore Drive has a pool.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Seashore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Seashore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
