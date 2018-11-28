5412 Seashore Drive

Amenities

This home is located in the seaside community of "Echo 56". This fully furnished home is a contemporary open floor-plan that includes a great room, chefs kitchen and high ceilings. This property has ocean views from the third-floor master suite as well as direct access to the rooftop deck which has white water and Catalina Island views. You can see the Newport Beach Pier as well as the jetties down the beach. The third level offers a full-floor, sprawling master suite and spa like bathroom retreat with dual walk-in closets and built-ins. There are two additional bedrooms, including a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom, and a beautiful den/office (with direct access to the patio). The gourmet kitchen boast's stainless-steel appliances including a Wolf 6 Burner Range and Sub-Zero Refrigeration including wine refrigerator, wood floors, artisan tile work and backsplashes as well as a large walk-in pantry. There is an outdoor fully enclosed shower to wash off the beach! Close to freeways, shops, restaurants; surf, swim or play volleyball on the beach right in front of the community as well as tennis and basketball next door. Stroll to dinner or ride your bike to Lido Village or Pacific City.