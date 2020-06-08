54 Belcourt Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Nested in the resort style exclusive, 24-hour guard-gated Belcourt community. With nearly 3,000 square feet of living space and soaring ceilings, this beautiful home features an entry foyer with travertine flooring, open living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and built-in appliances. A dramatic wrought iron banister staircase welcomes you to the second floor where an additional living space separates two well-appointed en-suite bedrooms. The master bedroom has a roman tub, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the pool. Enjoy the private backyard with plenty of space for entertaining and rarely available private pool and spa. Located close to freeways, excellent schools, and just minutes away from the city’s hub, Fashion Island and the beach.