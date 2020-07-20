516 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

Enter through your downstairs entrance where you will find a ground floor bedroom with an ensuite. Also on the ground floor is the attached garage (1 space for the back house), the (private) laundry is located in the garage as well. Up the carpet stairs is the main living space - light wood flooring throughout, an open floor plan with living room open to the dining area and kitchen. A patio perfect for outdoor dining is off of the dining area and off of the upstairs office (optional bedroom) with built-ins and tons of natural light - the upstairs enjoys a nice breeze with all the doors on this level. New wine fridge in the dry bar. Bathroom of the office with fully tiled step in full shower and dual sinks plus vanity and toilet heating towel rack. Down the hall is the master bedroom with lots of light and peaked roof high ceilings, an oversized and fully built out walk-in master closet with beautiful hard wood cabinets and lighting, there is a Juliette balcony off the master for additional light & a nice ocean breeze. The master en-suite features a luxurious jetted soaking tub, heated towel rack, dual sinks & lots of space to relax. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances , two Wolf ovens, a warming drawer, built in microwave, a LG large refrigerator & a double sink- the kitchen opens up to the large front patio which is newly tiled with gorgeous hardwood like tile. Enjoy your fireplace while watching tv on the big screen with built-in speakers for surround sound!