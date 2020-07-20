All apartments in Newport Beach
516 Marguerite Avenue

516 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter through your downstairs entrance where you will find a ground floor bedroom with an ensuite. Also on the ground floor is the attached garage (1 space for the back house), the (private) laundry is located in the garage as well. Up the carpet stairs is the main living space - light wood flooring throughout, an open floor plan with living room open to the dining area and kitchen. A patio perfect for outdoor dining is off of the dining area and off of the upstairs office (optional bedroom) with built-ins and tons of natural light - the upstairs enjoys a nice breeze with all the doors on this level. New wine fridge in the dry bar. Bathroom of the office with fully tiled step in full shower and dual sinks plus vanity and toilet heating towel rack. Down the hall is the master bedroom with lots of light and peaked roof high ceilings, an oversized and fully built out walk-in master closet with beautiful hard wood cabinets and lighting, there is a Juliette balcony off the master for additional light & a nice ocean breeze. The master en-suite features a luxurious jetted soaking tub, heated towel rack, dual sinks & lots of space to relax. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances , two Wolf ovens, a warming drawer, built in microwave, a LG large refrigerator & a double sink- the kitchen opens up to the large front patio which is newly tiled with gorgeous hardwood like tile. Enjoy your fireplace while watching tv on the big screen with built-in speakers for surround sound!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
516 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 516 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 516 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Marguerite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Marguerite Avenue offers parking.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Marguerite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Marguerite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
