Newport Beach, CA
514 Marigold Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

514 Marigold Avenue

514 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is brand new remodel with all the high end finishes. Everything is new including: kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathroom shower and vanity, floors, new in unit laundry facility, windows, doors, insulation, drywall, light fixtures, outside siding, new porch, new concrete patio and fence. This house has private fenced front and back yard. All of the dry walls are new and have smooth finishes and paint. This house has the original wood burning fireplace accompanied a gas line. All of the doors and windows are nicely finished with wood trims (casing) around them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Marigold Avenue have any available units?
514 Marigold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 514 Marigold Avenue have?
Some of 514 Marigold Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Marigold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
514 Marigold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Marigold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue offer parking?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue have a pool?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Marigold Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Marigold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Marigold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

