514 Marigold Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is brand new remodel with all the high end finishes. Everything is new including: kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathroom shower and vanity, floors, new in unit laundry facility, windows, doors, insulation, drywall, light fixtures, outside siding, new porch, new concrete patio and fence. This house has private fenced front and back yard. All of the dry walls are new and have smooth finishes and paint. This house has the original wood burning fireplace accompanied a gas line. All of the doors and windows are nicely finished with wood trims (casing) around them.