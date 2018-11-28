All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5112 River

5112 River Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5112 River Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Lido Sands Home - This single-story Mid-Century modern style home is located in Lido Sands, the gated community of 82 homes on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps to the beach between 47th and 56th streets, Lido Sands offers private parking, community pool and park, recreation center, and a walk way Estrada that runs the length of the community. Located on a larger corner lot, this residence offers privacy, gated wrap around patio, plenty of outdoor space. The interior is one of a kind, high ceilings offer an amazing great room living space, new built-in book shelves accent the fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area, with a breakfast bar. New kitchen upgrades include quartz counter tops with Subway tile, stainless refrigerator, new lighting and flooring. The entire home has new hard floor surfaces. The floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, plus an additional office directly adjacent to the family room. Ideal for anyone that works from home. The office accesses a quiet patio on the side of the house. The master bath has been completely redone, lovely new shower, new sinks and vanity. The second bath was also remodeled and upgraded. The garage is one car, the other garage space has been converted to storage. Additional parking includes two more spaces on the driveway. West Newport is the ideal location for enjoying all the amenities of coastal living. Please call Alex to schedule a tour of the property, 949-887-2780.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 River have any available units?
5112 River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5112 River have?
Some of 5112 River's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 River currently offering any rent specials?
5112 River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 River pet-friendly?
No, 5112 River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5112 River offer parking?
Yes, 5112 River offers parking.
Does 5112 River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 River have a pool?
Yes, 5112 River has a pool.
Does 5112 River have accessible units?
No, 5112 River does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 River have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 River have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 River does not have units with air conditioning.

