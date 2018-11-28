5112 River

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Lido Sands Home - This single-story Mid-Century modern style home is located in Lido Sands, the gated community of 82 homes on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway. Just steps to the beach between 47th and 56th streets, Lido Sands offers private parking, community pool and park, recreation center, and a walk way Estrada that runs the length of the community. Located on a larger corner lot, this residence offers privacy, gated wrap around patio, plenty of outdoor space. The interior is one of a kind, high ceilings offer an amazing great room living space, new built-in book shelves accent the fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living area, with a breakfast bar. New kitchen upgrades include quartz counter tops with Subway tile, stainless refrigerator, new lighting and flooring. The entire home has new hard floor surfaces. The floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, plus an additional office directly adjacent to the family room. Ideal for anyone that works from home. The office accesses a quiet patio on the side of the house. The master bath has been completely redone, lovely new shower, new sinks and vanity. The second bath was also remodeled and upgraded. The garage is one car, the other garage space has been converted to storage. Additional parking includes two more spaces on the driveway. West Newport is the ideal location for enjoying all the amenities of coastal living. Please call Alex to schedule a tour of the property, 949-887-2780.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709710)