Newport Beach, CA
509 Avenida Lorenzo
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

509 Avenida Lorenzo

509 Avenida Lorenzo · No Longer Available
Location

509 Avenida Lorenzo, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home for Lease in Newport Bluffs Area - This beautiful and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Newport Beach. Upon entering, you will be greeted with stunning vaulted ceilings and dark hardwood floors along with floor to ceiling windows. The living room features a gas fireplace with white brick detail and sliding doors that open up to your spacious private patio. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and has gorgeous granite counter tops. The home also has an attached 2 car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. This location is ideal for quick access to the Newport Back Bay, famous Orange County beaches, amazing shopping at Fashion Island, and all major freeways.

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).
Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

BRE # 01968681
www.TCGRentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have any available units?
509 Avenida Lorenzo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have?
Some of 509 Avenida Lorenzo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Avenida Lorenzo currently offering any rent specials?
509 Avenida Lorenzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Avenida Lorenzo pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Avenida Lorenzo is pet friendly.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo offer parking?
Yes, 509 Avenida Lorenzo offers parking.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Avenida Lorenzo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have a pool?
No, 509 Avenida Lorenzo does not have a pool.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have accessible units?
No, 509 Avenida Lorenzo does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Avenida Lorenzo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Avenida Lorenzo have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Avenida Lorenzo does not have units with air conditioning.
