509 Avenida Lorenzo

Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home for Lease in Newport Bluffs Area - This beautiful and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Newport Beach. Upon entering, you will be greeted with stunning vaulted ceilings and dark hardwood floors along with floor to ceiling windows. The living room features a gas fireplace with white brick detail and sliding doors that open up to your spacious private patio. The galley kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and has gorgeous granite counter tops. The home also has an attached 2 car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. This location is ideal for quick access to the Newport Back Bay, famous Orange County beaches, amazing shopping at Fashion Island, and all major freeways.



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.

Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).

No Pets Allowed



