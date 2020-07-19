All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:10 PM

501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2

501 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The quintessential CDM cottage. So very charming, so well located . . . so nicely prepared for the lucky new tenant! This one even has a small yard with party lights at the ready! While this is technically a "back unit", it's really so much more! Because this home is situated on a coveted corner location, the abundance of natural light is amazing. Handsome wood floors have been nicely refinished, and offer the perfect compliment to the gloss white cabinetry and mill work throughout the first floor. Kitchen is well-appointed, with granite counters, refrigerator drawers and even banquette seating near the bay window. Inviting Dutch door entry, open and airy living spaces complete with a wood burning fireplace. One bedroom and bath on each level! H-U-G-E closet in the upstairs bedroom could almost be an "officette" or storage. One car garaged parking. Stackable washer and dryer (NOT shared) included. Freshly painted, new carpeting, and the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
