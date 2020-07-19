501 Narcissus Avenue 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The quintessential CDM cottage. So very charming, so well located . . . so nicely prepared for the lucky new tenant! This one even has a small yard with party lights at the ready! While this is technically a "back unit", it's really so much more! Because this home is situated on a coveted corner location, the abundance of natural light is amazing. Handsome wood floors have been nicely refinished, and offer the perfect compliment to the gloss white cabinetry and mill work throughout the first floor. Kitchen is well-appointed, with granite counters, refrigerator drawers and even banquette seating near the bay window. Inviting Dutch door entry, open and airy living spaces complete with a wood burning fireplace. One bedroom and bath on each level! H-U-G-E closet in the upstairs bedroom could almost be an "officette" or storage. One car garaged parking. Stackable washer and dryer (NOT shared) included. Freshly painted, new carpeting, and the perfect place to call home!