Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Fantastic cul de sac home in Tesoro gated community with incredible ocean and Catalina views. Furnished or unfurnished 5 bedrooms- 3 bedrooms up and 2 down + family room and loft with fireplace.Short or long term lease. Wonderful open kitchen, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, largest floor plan in Tesoro with large rooms and master suite that spans the width of the house with spacious balcony offering incredible panoramic views of city, ocean, and sunsets. ~Walk to acclaimed Newport Coast Elementary from only community with direct access to school. Enjoy two community pools, Tesoro's and Costal Canyon Club with a Junior Olympic pool, BBQ's, tennis courts, basketball and fantastic club house that can be reserved for your own private event. Easy to show, vacant with lock box . Watch the Disneyland fireworks from your ocean view yard or balcony nightly. Lease term negotiable -furnished or unfurnished -