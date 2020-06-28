49 Canyon Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely warm end-unit condo located in Big Canyon. Two bedrooms with high vaulted ceiling and expansive windowns includes a fireplace, indoor laundry, upgraded kitchen appliances, and secure underground parking. Conveniently has one bedroom and one bathroom on main floor. Ultimate privacy with atrium inside the community's 24-hour surveillance gated courtyard. Enjoy resort-style living with a common pool, spa, tennis court, and more. A premium location near several beaches, Fashion Island for ultimate shopping experiences, 5-star restaurants for quality dining, and awarding Corona Del Mar school. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.