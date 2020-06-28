All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 49 Canyon Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
49 Canyon Island Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

49 Canyon Island Dr

49 Canyon Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

49 Canyon Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely warm end-unit condo located in Big Canyon. Two bedrooms with high vaulted ceiling and expansive windowns includes a fireplace, indoor laundry, upgraded kitchen appliances, and secure underground parking. Conveniently has one bedroom and one bathroom on main floor. Ultimate privacy with atrium inside the community's 24-hour surveillance gated courtyard. Enjoy resort-style living with a common pool, spa, tennis court, and more. A premium location near several beaches, Fashion Island for ultimate shopping experiences, 5-star restaurants for quality dining, and awarding Corona Del Mar school. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have any available units?
49 Canyon Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 49 Canyon Island Dr have?
Some of 49 Canyon Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Canyon Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
49 Canyon Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Canyon Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 49 Canyon Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 49 Canyon Island Dr offers parking.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Canyon Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 49 Canyon Island Dr has a pool.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 49 Canyon Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Canyon Island Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Canyon Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Canyon Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College