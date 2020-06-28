49 Canyon Island Dr

Amenities
Lovely warm end-unit condo located in Big Canyon. Two bedrooms with high vaulted ceiling and expansive windowns includes a fireplace, indoor laundry, upgraded kitchen appliances, and secure underground parking. Conveniently has one bedroom and one bathroom on main floor. Ultimate privacy with atrium inside the community's 24-hour surveillance gated courtyard. Enjoy resort-style living with a common pool, spa, tennis court, and more. A premium location near several beaches, Fashion Island for ultimate shopping experiences, 5-star restaurants for quality dining, and awarding Corona Del Mar school. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.