451 Vista Roma

Newport Beach 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome located in the community of EASTBLUFF. This unit is graciously appointed throughout. The main level features ceramic flooring, plantation shutters and a fireplace for the cool winter months. The kitchen features white cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The clothing enthusiast will love the three separate set of mirrored closets in the master retreat, not only for the storage but the feeling of expansiveness they emanate. The secondary bedrooms too have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. All bedrooms are located on the second level. CENTRAL AIR for the summer months is an added bonus. The stainless steel refrigerator and the washer and dryer are provided. Enjoy cool evenings or your morning cup of coffee on your spacious patio. Our two car garage is remote controlled making parking easy. A community pool is included for the pool lover.