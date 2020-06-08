All apartments in Newport Beach
451 Vista Roma

451 Vista Roma · No Longer Available
Location

451 Vista Roma, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newport Beach 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome located in the community of EASTBLUFF. This unit is graciously appointed throughout. The main level features ceramic flooring, plantation shutters and a fireplace for the cool winter months. The kitchen features white cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The clothing enthusiast will love the three separate set of mirrored closets in the master retreat, not only for the storage but the feeling of expansiveness they emanate. The secondary bedrooms too have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. All bedrooms are located on the second level. CENTRAL AIR for the summer months is an added bonus. The stainless steel refrigerator and the washer and dryer are provided. Enjoy cool evenings or your morning cup of coffee on your spacious patio. Our two car garage is remote controlled making parking easy. A community pool is included for the pool lover.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Vista Roma have any available units?
451 Vista Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 451 Vista Roma have?
Some of 451 Vista Roma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Vista Roma currently offering any rent specials?
451 Vista Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Vista Roma pet-friendly?
No, 451 Vista Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 451 Vista Roma offer parking?
Yes, 451 Vista Roma offers parking.
Does 451 Vista Roma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Vista Roma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Vista Roma have a pool?
Yes, 451 Vista Roma has a pool.
Does 451 Vista Roma have accessible units?
No, 451 Vista Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Vista Roma have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Vista Roma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Vista Roma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 Vista Roma has units with air conditioning.

