431 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Located in the heart of Newport Heights, Newport Beach. This two story home has been completely remodeled; it is virtually a new home. It has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and two-car garage. Features include large open backyard, wide plank hardwood floors, Carrera marble kitchen, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, large master bedroom, gorgeous Carrera master and guest bathrooms. This house has beautiful large baseboards and molding throughout. The main lighting fixtures are all all genuine crystal with one large blown glass piece in the stairwell hallway. An extra layer of padding was installed beneath the wood floors throughout the house to create a quieter environment between the top and bottom floors. Outside, there is a California room that is partially covered which allows for greater relaxing and easy access to the main living spaces. Brand new outdoor heated rain shower nestled away in one of the three large backyard trees. BBQ and quartz countertop outdoor table for food prep and presentations. 16 foot custom bench for extra seating. Two raised garden beds for organic gardening, currently full of Kale, peppers and tomatoes. Separate rock garden area with seating surrounding a fire pit. With its close location to the marina, beach, shops, and restaurants not to mention the elementary, middle and high school this home is perfect for those who enjoy being centrally located.