Newport Beach, CA
431 Westminster Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 Westminster Avenue

431 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Westminster Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the heart of Newport Heights, Newport Beach. This two story home has been completely remodeled; it is virtually a new home. It has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and two-car garage. Features include large open backyard, wide plank hardwood floors, Carrera marble kitchen, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, large master bedroom, gorgeous Carrera master and guest bathrooms. This house has beautiful large baseboards and molding throughout. The main lighting fixtures are all all genuine crystal with one large blown glass piece in the stairwell hallway. An extra layer of padding was installed beneath the wood floors throughout the house to create a quieter environment between the top and bottom floors. Outside, there is a California room that is partially covered which allows for greater relaxing and easy access to the main living spaces. Brand new outdoor heated rain shower nestled away in one of the three large backyard trees. BBQ and quartz countertop outdoor table for food prep and presentations. 16 foot custom bench for extra seating. Two raised garden beds for organic gardening, currently full of Kale, peppers and tomatoes. Separate rock garden area with seating surrounding a fire pit. With its close location to the marina, beach, shops, and restaurants not to mention the elementary, middle and high school this home is perfect for those who enjoy being centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
431 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 431 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 431 Westminster Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
431 Westminster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 431 Westminster Avenue does offer parking.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
