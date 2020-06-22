430 Carnation Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill internet access

Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room. Carnation Perch is located on the ocean side of PCH, a half block from Begonia Park and walkable to CdM’s most popular restaurants and amenities. Lush tropical landscaping surrounds the home. Home has an interior courtyard providing lots of natural light. Inside the home you will find high end furnishings, renovated kitchen and good-sized bedrooms. Central A/C.



Get the most out of your experience in Orange County! Walk the kids to play at Begonia Park, put your feet in the sand at Corona Del Mar State Beach, then head out for some dining and shopping at Corona Del Mar Village without ever getting into your car. Fashion Island Mall is less than 5 minutes away driving. John Wayne airport is 15 minutes away.



Home is stocked with linens, towels, beach chairs and beach play equipment. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and is fully stocked with all cooking essentials. Dining room with seating for 6. Master bedroom features king sized bed, gorgeous master bathroom, and walk in closet. Second bedroom features double bed, fun and bright design, on suite bath, and closet. The third bedroom has two twin sized beds. Each bedroom is equipped with a smart TV with Direct TV including HBO and Showtime. Free Wi-Fi. Washer and dryer in unit. Small barbeque in interior courtyard. Street parking available in front of unit.



Self-check in with code available after 3pm. Check out at 10am. Max 8 guests allowed in unit. 15 day minimum. Long term occupants welcome. Reservations shorter than 30 days subject to City of Newport Beach 10% Lodging Tax and $49 Reservation fee. Tenant to reimburse movie/show purchases .Guests to sign reservation agreement within 24 hours of booking.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/430-carnation-ave-corona-del-mar-ca-92625-usa-unit-5-perc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852382)