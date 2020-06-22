All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 430 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
430 Carnation Avenue
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

430 Carnation Avenue

430 Carnation Avenue · (949) 346-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit .5 - Perch · Avail. now

$14,970

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room. Carnation Perch is located on the ocean side of PCH, a half block from Begonia Park and walkable to CdM’s most popular restaurants and amenities. Lush tropical landscaping surrounds the home. Home has an interior courtyard providing lots of natural light. Inside the home you will find high end furnishings, renovated kitchen and good-sized bedrooms. Central A/C.

Get the most out of your experience in Orange County! Walk the kids to play at Begonia Park, put your feet in the sand at Corona Del Mar State Beach, then head out for some dining and shopping at Corona Del Mar Village without ever getting into your car. Fashion Island Mall is less than 5 minutes away driving. John Wayne airport is 15 minutes away.

Home is stocked with linens, towels, beach chairs and beach play equipment. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and is fully stocked with all cooking essentials. Dining room with seating for 6. Master bedroom features king sized bed, gorgeous master bathroom, and walk in closet. Second bedroom features double bed, fun and bright design, on suite bath, and closet. The third bedroom has two twin sized beds. Each bedroom is equipped with a smart TV with Direct TV including HBO and Showtime. Free Wi-Fi. Washer and dryer in unit. Small barbeque in interior courtyard. Street parking available in front of unit.

Self-check in with code available after 3pm. Check out at 10am. Max 8 guests allowed in unit. 15 day minimum. Long term occupants welcome. Reservations shorter than 30 days subject to City of Newport Beach 10% Lodging Tax and $49 Reservation fee. Tenant to reimburse movie/show purchases .Guests to sign reservation agreement within 24 hours of booking.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/430-carnation-ave-corona-del-mar-ca-92625-usa-unit-5-perc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
430 Carnation Avenue has a unit available for $14,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 430 Carnation Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Carnation Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Carnation Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Carnation Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Carnation Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 430 Carnation Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity